22nd Annual Made in Hawaii Festival

This year is the 22nd Annual Made in Hawaii Festival that celebrates unique items made locally in Hawaii. The Festival offers food, books, gifts, fashions, plants, arts, crafts, and more, along with showcasing award winning entertainers and top Hawaii culinary artists doing cooking demonstrations.

In addition to local items and products being sold, there were many food vendors showcasing popular treats!

If you’re free this weekend, check out the Made in Hawaii Festival! Be sure to come early to get parking and beat the crowd.

WHEN: Friday – Sunday, August 19-21, 2016 Friday & Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall and Arena, 777 Ward Avenue, Honolulu, Hawaii

COST: $5; children age 6 and under free; look for $1.00-off coupons at First Hawaiian Bank Oahu branches (while supplies last)

For more information: madeinhawaiifestival.com