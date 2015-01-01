2017 Step Out! Walk to Stop Diabetes

We Step Out to do our part to Stop Diabetes® and take steps to improve our health! Participants are changing the future and making a positive impact in the lives of those who are affected by diabetes. You can, too!

Step Out participants commit to walk and raise money in this inspirational event not only because nearly 30 million people in the United States have diabetes, but because they more than likely know someone who is living with the everyday challenges of diabetes.

Team HMSA will be walking in this community walk. See the Step Out Diabetes Team Page for more information.