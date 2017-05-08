Three Reasons to Try a Kickboxing Class

Lots of people are intimidated by kickboxing classes, but they’re a great full-body workout. I tried the kickboxing class at the Kapi`olani Women's Center in Honolulu with fellow Well-Being Hawaii blogger, Michelle, and we had a lot of fun. I sweat, laughed, and felt like I lost 20 pounds!

Here are my top three reasons to make kickboxing your next work out:

Cardio

Throwing punches or kicking for a minute straight takes a lot of endurance. Kickboxing will get your heart pumping while toning muscle — the perfect combination to help burn fat!

Self Defense

You may not be taking kickboxing to become the next Angela Lee, but you’ll learn techniques that could come in handy if you need to defend yourself.

Stress Reduction

Kicking and throwing punches at a bag is great stress relief. Even better, this type of high-intensity exercise releases tons of mood-boosting endorphins.

So what are you waiting for? Check out the upcoming fitness classes at the Kapiolani Women's Center or try a class in your area.