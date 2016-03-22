3 Easter Treats for Your Keiki

Besides leaving decorated eggs on our lawns, the Easter Bunny is famous for delivering baskets full of sugary treats. As with most holidays, presenting healthy options to your family can be a real challenge. What child would turn in their chocolate egg for some hummus or oatmeal? With a little creativity, you can have your little ones hopping to your healthy snack table.

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Eggs

Ingredients & supplies: 2 ½ cups rolled oats, 2 tbsps. flax meal, ¼ cup maple syrup, 1 tsp. vanilla, 5 tbsps. almond milk, 2 tbsps. peanut butter, ¼ cup mini chocolate chips (optional), candy sprinkles, and plastic eggs.

Mix/stir the dry and wet ingredients in separate bowls. Then mix both together with your hands. Fill the plastic eggs with the mix and refrigerate for 1 hour. Carefully open and remove them from the plastic eggs and decorate with sprinkles.

Cheese Bunnies

Ingredients & supplies: white or lightly colored cheese (block or mini-wheel), baby carrots, celery, mini chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, a knife, a peeler, candy heart sprinkles and a circle-shaped cookie cutter.

Cut the cheese (go ahead, laugh) into 1-inch thick slices. Use a cookie cutter to get them into a circle shape. Some brands offer mini cheese wheels.

Slice the baby carrots lengthwise to make the bunny ears. Carefully shape them with a peeler – wide at the top and narrow on the bottom.

Make bunny noses by cutting round slices of baby carrots. Gently push your carrot pieces into the cheese – (2) carrot strips into the side and the circle slice into the center.

Take two mini chocolate chips (pointed side down) and push into the cheese to create eyes. Use the white chocolate chips in the same manner and place them below the nose. Complete the mouth by placing an upside down candy heart sprinkle between the two white chocolate chips. Cut fine strips of celery and gently insert them near each side of the nose to create whiskers.

Bunny Dip

Ingredients & supplies: baby carrots, hummus, celery, paprika, a knife, a condiment bowl and a terra cotta pot.

Take the pointed end of a knife and hollow out a small hole at the top of a baby carrot. Carefully fill the hole with hummus and insert a celery leaf.

Insert the bottom on the baby carrot into a condiment bowl of hummus. Sprinkle paprika over the top of the hummus to resemble soil. Display it inside a clean terra cotta pot.

Happy Easter!