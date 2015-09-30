4 Ways to Freshen Up Your Fitness

Whether you’re just starting a fitness program or have been training year-round, spicing up your routine can help you stay on track. Here’s our list of four ways to freshen up your fitness this fall to help you stay motivated through the holidays.

Take a class that you normally wouldn't

To complement my half-marathon training, I registered for classes I would never have considered before. For a couple times a week for 10 weeks, I woke up before the sun to do strength exercises such as push-ups, planks, and mountain climbers in a high-energy group environment. After those classes ended, I decided to try out a few barre workouts, which combine Pilates, yoga, and ballet. Though challenging, I felt energized after each class.

Work with a trainer

I've heard time and time again about the benefits of working with a trainer but never had the opportunity. Recently, I was fortunate to work with Certified Personal Trainer and Strength and Conditioning Specialist Tim Rabetoy on a basic strength training program. Over a few sessions, Tim helped me to understand proper form, feel comfortable weight lifting, and challenge myself. Read a few tips from Tim by fellow bloggers Danielle Douglass and Neal Iwamoto.

Find gear you love

Nothing inspires me to lace up my shoes and get out the door more than headbands, shirts, athletic pants, socks, earphones, etc. that I love. Find what you’re drawn to and consider adding it to your collection.

Invite a friend to join you

Working out with friends can provide a much-needed boost whether you're running, weight lifting, or exploring a new class. In addition to helping you stay on track, it’s also a great way to socialize and support each other’s well-being.

Do you have any tips to revamp your fitness routine? Let us know in the comment section below!