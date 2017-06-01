5 Houseplants for Better Health

Plants bring a relaxing ambiance to any living space, but did you know they can also make the air you breathe cleaner? According to a 2008 Dutch study, time spent in nature can be directly linked to a decrease in stress levels and the same can be said for those keeping indoor plants. The same study found that hospital patients with indoor plants in their rooms had lower stress levels than patients without them.





Here are a few plants to add some functional decoration to your home or workspace:





English Ivy

NASA lists the English ivy as the number one best air-filtering houseplant for its ability to absorb formaldehyde. It’s also relatively easy to keep alive for those of us with a black thumb. This plant grows best in moderate temperatures and medium sunlight.







Snake Plant

Snake plants are great for those on the go or who often forget to water their plants. They don’t require much light or water to thrive, so this is a great choice for those looking for a low-maintenance plant. This plant absorbs carbon dioxide and releases oxygen during the night, providing an added clean-air boost.



Spider Plant

Already one of the most common houseplants, the spider plant is easy to grow and has earned a spot on NASA’s best air-purifying plants list. They are extremely effective in removing pollutants such as formaldehyde, carbon dioxide, xylene, and benzene. Spider plants cannot handle the direct afternoono sun, so place them in a well-shaded corner of your home.





Dracaena

With its beautiful red-lined leaves, dracaenas are a great way to add a pop of color to your home. Commonly growing over 15 feet tall, they’re also an excellent way to fill up space. Dracaena excellent at removing toxins including formaldehyde, xylene, and trichloroethylene. They grow best in sunlight.

Orchid

A lot easier to take care of than most people may think, orchids add a touch of exotic elegance to your home or office space. In addition, they are also excellent at filtering indoor air pollution. Orchids can be very tricky when it comes to sunlight. Too much direct light may cause plants to burn and too little will prevent the plant from flowering. An ideal location would be behind curtains or window blinds.