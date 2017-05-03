5 Rules of Gym Etiquette

We all know wiping down machines after each use saves us from the icy stares of fellow gym members. But there are a handful of other rules of etiquette to follow when it comes to working out. For the newbies, this is a crash course. For the regular gym rats, consider this as a refresher course.

Headphones – Consider them a “do not disturb” sign. Imagine the hassle of removing earbuds, just to answer your question —“Come here often?”

Weights – Return them and other equipment to their proper places. It’s a courtesy to the gym and other members. Plus you burn a few extra calories in the process.





Attire – Wear clothing with appropriate coverage and proper fit. Tight clothing can restrict motion and baggy clothing can get caught or snagged on equipment.

Yes – The polite answer to give if someone asks to “work in with you.” Taking turns on equipment keeps you moving in your recovery between sets.





Space – Guys know this as the “urinal rule.” If there is just one person exercising in a row of empty cardio machines, don’t hop on the one right next to them. If the machines are all the same, give both of yourselves some breathing room.

