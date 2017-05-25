Healthy Grindz: Fresh Pressed Juice

Vegetables are an important part of a balanced diet, but they’re not always the most appetizing foods. Juicing is a delicious way to get all the nutrients you need from fruits and vegetables. Fresh pressed juice is like drinking a natural vitamin filled with enzymes, essential minerals, and antioxidants, which are great for your overall health and well-being. Juicing at home is a fun way for the whole family to get involved in their health.

Check out your local juice bar for popular combinations and varieties for every health need.

Going out to eat shouldn't be your excuse to eat unhealthy foods. We’re going out to find the BEST #HealthyGrindz from popular eateries to help you stay on track. Check out my trip to Juiced, located in the Honolulu Club, below.