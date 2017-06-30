A Conversation with Oprah Winfrey

Earlier this week, the iconic Oprah Winfrey took the stage at Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului as part of a "Live Your Best Life" event presented by digital health platform Sharecare and HMSA. During her inspirational talk, Oprah shared tips for living a more authentic and fulfilling life. It was her first public speaking appearance on Maui, where she lives part-time.

Thousands of Hawaii residents attended the event, which was broadcast live on HMSA’s Facebook page. If you missed the talk, you can watch this online video or check out the highlights below. Oprah shared stories about:

The power of intention

Oprah talked about the defining moments that led her to plan The Oprah Winfrey Show with a higher purpose in mind. Put simply, she wanted to use her television platform to inspire and empower people to live their best lives. "Not only did the show change, but my whole life changed," she said.

Compassion and kindness

Growing up in rural Mississippi, Oprah says her family couldn’t afford running water or electricity. She told a moving story of receiving gifts from two nuns on a year her mother told her Christmas would be canceled because there were no gifts to receive. "I never forgot that feeling," she said. Because of her experiences, Oprah says giving back to others is important to her.

Creating an attitude of gratitude

Oprah says being grateful is a spiritual practice like religion to her. She regularly journals what she’s grateful for, which she says is easy to list when she’s on Maui. “If you want to change your energy, it’s about gratitude,” she said.

Living your best life

Oprah believes in living with intention and gratitude. She makes decisions that align with her core values, sets healthy boundaries for herself, and enjoys the big and little things in life. "Everything starts with the best of you and what you’re willing to demand of yourself," she said.



Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold interviewed Oprah about the benefits of the RealAge® Test, how Oprah found her way to Maui, and what advice she would give if she were delivering a commencement speech. Photos by HMSA.

To learn more about how you can keep living your best life, visit hmsa.com/sharecare. If you attended or watched the event, let us know what inspired you in the comments below.