Adult Support Group: Tripping With Diabetes

Adults with prediabetes, diabetes, and caregivers or people who are interested to learn about diabetes prevention and awareness can attend this support group. For morei nformation call Ellie Ventula-Honda at (808) 947-5979 ext. 7044 or email eventulahonda@diabetes.org.

Contact: Ellie Ventula-Honda (808) 947-5979 ext. 7044

Cost: Free