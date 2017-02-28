An Hour at Foster Botanical Garden

If you haven’t been to Foster Botanical Garden recently, it might be worth the trip. Research shows that time in nature can help to relieve stress and promote positive thinking. But even without data, many of us simply feel better when we spend time outdoors.

If you're like me, you'll spend most of your time at the garden taking pictures of flowers. But there's a lot more to see while you're there. For example, the garden is home to trees that have earned exceptional status for historic or cultural value, age, or rarity. There's also an outdoor butterfly garden, a palm garden, and a conservatory with a small indoor waterfall.

I wanted to visit because it's not too far from where I live and admission is $3 for Hawaii residents (it's free for children five and under). I spent an hour among the trees, plants, flowers, and butterflies and left more refreshed than when I started. Here are some photos from my time there:

If you're interested in visiting, Foster Botanical Garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for certain holidays. More information is available on the City and County of Honolulu website.