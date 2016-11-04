Animal Lovers Step Out for PetWalk 2016

Every year, Oahu’s pets and their families flock to Magic Island for Hawaiian Humane Society’s PetWalk. This year’s charity walk brought 2,700 community members, raising $280,000 for Oahu’s animals in need. These generous donations are essential, now more than ever, as the Society continues to find foster homes for hundreds of dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Waianae last month.

“PetWalk is an amazing event. Thousands of people step out with their pets to celebrate the human-animal bond.” said Allison Gammel, community relations director at Hawaiian Humane Society. “Donations raised directly support Hawaiian Humane Society’s programs and services including foster care, pet food bank, youth and community education, advocacy for a more pet-friendly Hawaii, and our work to investigate and end animal cruelty.”

PetWalk is a chance for animal lovers from across Oahu to come together and spend time with their pets. It’s also the only day of the year families can enjoy Magic Island with their pets, due to a one-day exemption by Mayor Caldwell. This year, attendees enjoyed beautiful weather and delicious food from local vendors like Ono Pops, Ulu’s Lemondae, Paul’s Poppers, and Musakawas. Community members also had the chance to compete in a costume contest and float contest.

Here are a few highlights from this year’s PetWalk:

If you’re interested in fostering a dog from the Waianae rescue, learn more at HawaiianHumane.org. To see more photos of this year’s PetWalk, check out the Hawaiian Humane Society Facebook page.