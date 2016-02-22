Apply for the Mahiʻai Match-Up

Kamehameha Schools and the Pauahi Foundation have announced the return of Mahiʻai Match-Up – an agricultural business plan contest dedicated to supporting Hawaii’s sustainable food movement and decreasing the state’s dependence on imports. All farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs, or aspiring farmers with fresh, innovative ideas are welcome to enter. The application deadline is February 29, 2016.

“Mahiʻai Match-Up provides a venue for farmers and entrepreneurs to access some of our most valuable agricultural lands,” said Sydney Keliʻipuleʻole, senior director of statewide operations for Kamehameha Schools. “Kamehameha Schools is engaged in an ongoing effort to work with community partners to find and nurture talented farmers with innovative ideas that will increase food production for Hawaii’s market.”

The top two business plans will receive an agricultural lease with up to five years of waived rent from Kamehameha Schools and seed monies from the Pauahi Foundation totaling $35,000 to help increase the probability of long-term, sustainable success.

"Ulupono Initiative is proud to continue its partnership with Kamehameha Schools and Pauahi Foundation to assist talented farmers in realizing their dream of establishing a bona fide agricultural business in Hawaii," said Murray Clay, managing partner of Ulupono Initiative. "The goal of Mahiʻai Match-Up directly aligns with our mission of making Hawaii more self-sufficient by increasing local food production. The group of entrants from the first two years has been impressive, and we are excited to see what year three has in store."

This year the program provides more opportunities for aspiring farmers with the introduction of Mahiʻai Mentorship – a scholarship competition created through a partnership between the schools and GoFarm Hawaiʻi aimed at developing the next generation of farmers.

Four applicants will be chosen to receive funding from Pauahi Foundation and Kamehameha Schools to attend GoFarm Hawaiʻi, a program that turns the AgCurious into AgProducers. Valued at $3,000, participants are given a combination of knowledge, experience, and support designed to assist them in becoming viable production growers, and accomplish it in a manner that encourages sustainability. Applications for Mahiʻai Mentorship will be available March 1st 2016.

Other event partners include the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau’s Hawaiʻi Farm and Food Magazine and local impact investment firm Ulupono Initiative.

For more information and to apply for the Mahiʻai Match-Up, click here.

Mae Nishimura is a Communications Specialist at Kamehameha Schools. She holds her B.A. in Public Relations and M.A. in Organizational Management. Mae enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends.