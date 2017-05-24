Bad Mood Busters

Just because we live in paradise doesn’t mean our days are perfect. There are a lot of things that can put us in a bad mood — traffic, long lines at the store, even the occasional bird poop. Let’s face it, a bad mood doesn’t make us the most pleasant company.

The next time you feel your attitude going south, avoid passing it on to friends, family and coworkers with these bad mood busters.

Smile

Turn that frown upside down and show off those pearly whites. Studies show that smiling lowers stress. Plus you’ll be paying it forward because smiles are contagious. Before you know it, you’ll be surrounded by smiles.

Gum

When in doubt, chew, chew, chew. Chomping on a stick of gum helps to ease tension and release nervous energy. However also keep in mind the sugars in gum can contribute to tooth decay and gum disease so stick with the sugar-free variety. If your jaw muscles are starting to tense up or ache, it may be a sign of excessive chewing – time to spit and move on to the next tip.

Flowers

Sometimes you have to stop and smell the roses — or in this case, any flower will do. Exposure to flowers can create a relaxing effect.

Chocolate

Yes … chocolate. Consuming chocolate, especially dark chocolate, has been shown to reduce stress. If it sounds too good to be true, just remember to enjoy in moderation.

Green

Reach for that green aloha shirt or your favorite green sweater. The color green has psychological associations with calm and relaxing emotions. Worried about looking like a leprechaun? Find out how some other colors affect our world.

Walk

Take a stroll around the block or follow the path down to your neighborhood park. Keep a moderate pace – power walking struts aren’t necessary. Even low-intensity walking can help improve your mood.

Have you tried any of these? Have you discovered a bad mood buster of your own? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments below.