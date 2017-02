Body Shaping

Multi-level body workout starting with low impact moves with athletic aerobic movement; Resistance training with hand weights and tubing for strength and toning; Stretching for flexibility and balance. Bring mat, light hand weights and towel. $66 for six classes. Classes reoccur every Monday and Wednesday. call (808) 691-7117 to register.

Contact: (808) 691-7117

Cost: $66 for six classes