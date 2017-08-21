Boxing for Better Well-Being

A year and a half ago, something didn’t feel right to Jesse Masuda of Mililani. He knew that his unhealthy lifestyle was contributing to being overweight. When making the decision to live a more physically active lifestyle, he decided to take the challenge head-on in the ring. Now, at the age of 38, he stands confident as he approaches his first boxing match.



WBH: What made you decide to try boxing?

JM: Initially it was just to get in shape. I was out of shape – about 206 pounds. I wasn’t watching what I was eating. I knew I had to do something. I started feeling sloppy. I was introduced to boxing by a friend – just hitting mitts with him. I was intrigued and it was a good workout so I decided to pursue it.



WBH: What type of health benefits do you get from boxing?

JM: A lot. Obviously exercise — cardio and building lean muscle. To me, boxing also makes you mentally strong and confident. Learning about your own body is another benefit, like nutrition and how much you can push yourself.



Jesse Masuda training at Nitoboxing Academy.

WBH: You are currently preparing for your first Ringside World Championship tournament in Kansas City, MO which will also be your first match. Why did you decide to compete?

JM: Well at first I decided to train just for the health benefits. After sparring here and there, my coach told me about a tournament where I can be matched with someone at my level. I said ‘Why not, I’m not getting any younger.’



WBH: What would you suggest to someone thinking about taking up boxing?

JM: Just do it. Don’t be scared. You’ve got nothing to lose. You’ll never know if you can do it unless you actually try. If it’s not for you, it’s not for you but at least you went through with it.



