Cars 3 (Sensory Friendly Film)

The Autism Society of Hawaii presents Sensory Friendly Film: Cars 3

June 17, 2017, 9:30 a.m.

Olino by Consolidated Theaters

91 Kapolei Pkwy #600

Kapolei, HI 96706

'Sensory Friendly Films' are where the lights are a little more raised, the sounds are a bit softer, there's an acceptance of quirky, 'stimming' behaviors and an allowance of Gluten Free Casein Free snacks. This accommodates sensory sensitivities that many children on the spectrum have.

Children on the Autism Spectrum are FREE

Parent tickets are $10.75

Siblings who are not on the Autism Spectrum are $5.50

The snack bar and cafe will be open

Thank you so much to Jamescy Takemoto for making this happen! Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. For more information, please email autismhi@gmail.com.

Contact: autismhi@gmail.com

