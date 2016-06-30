Celebrate July 4th Safely

Help prevent wildfire and injuries this Fourth of July. Follow these simple guidelines to have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

In Hawaii, each year during the week of Independence Day, wildfire incidents tend to skyrocket threatening our natural resources, communities, and the lives of firefighters. Fireworks also present injury risks. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, in 2012, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 8,700 people for fireworks related injuries.

Before You Start

Always read the instructions carefully before attempting to light the firework.

Wear proper clothing, including cotton or denim, long pants, eye protection, shoes and ear protection.

Use fireworks in a safe and approved ourdoor area. Stay away from dry grassy areas, buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials.

Have a bucket of water, hose or fire extinguisher nearby in case of a fire.

During

Practice situational awareness. Make sure all participants are a safe distance away from the fireworks.

Use with adult supervision.

Light fireworks one at a time.

Light fireworks at arms length and move to a safe distance once the fuse has been lit.

Do not horseplay around with foreworks. Do not throw of toss fireworks at another person or animal.

Alcohol, drugs and fireworks do not mix.

Do not remove the contents or disassemble fireworks.

After

Do not pick up unexploded fireworks. Malfunctioning fireworkd shoudl be soaked in a bucket of water for one hour before disposing in a metal trash bin. Do not try to re-light a malfunctioning firework.

Spot check the area to make sure you have collected all debris and dead and live firework devices.

For specific firework rules and regulations in your county, contact your local fire department.