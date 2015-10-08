Hawaii Woodcraft on Display

Want to stimulate the artistic side of your brain this weekend?

It’s your last chance to catch the Hawaii’s Woodshow™ 2015 Na La‘au o Hawai‘i exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art School Gallery at Linekona.

This annual exhibit celebrates the art of woodworking and showcases the best from Hawaii’s woodcraft artists. It’s sponsored by the Hawaii Forest Industry Association (HFIA), which promotes the environmental and cultural importance of Hawaii’s forests. The association manages our Islands’ forests with tree plantings and responsible harvesting of Hawaii’s rare woods.

The show features precious native woods, including kamani, koa, milo, and Norfolk pine. Rare indigenous and endemic woods such as a‘ali‘i, mamane, and ohia are not allowed in the exhibit.

Some of the pieces explain how the artist acquired the wood and the location where the wood was harvested. This vessel by Gregg Smith contains fine details achieved through wood-burning techniques.

Eric LeBuse’s “Tsunami: Heed the Wisdom of the Ancients or Perish.” The 14-foot beam washed ashore on a beach at Punaluu in April 2013. It’s believed to have come from Fukushima following Japan’s devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. The sugi pine driftwood is encrusted with shells and displays unique notches used in traditional Japanese nail-less construction. The ball is a vintage Japanese glass fishing float.

In addition to bowls, the exhibit displays musical instruments like guitars and ukuleles and many useful furniture items such as coffee and dining room tables, stools, and benches.

Rocking chair by Doug Gordon.

Koa sitka vanity and tuffet by Tai Lake.

"Secret Cove" by Timothy Allan Shafto is made of epoxy resin on koa, acacia koa, and mango.

At the exhibit, you can vote on your favorite piece. "People's Choice Award" ballots are near the entrance and exit. Most of the pieces are for sale, so you can buy a work of art for yourself or someone special. Just in time for the holidays!

Woodworking is a great hobby that can stimulate your creative side, give you a sense of purpose, and help manage stress. You can create a work of art that will last a lifetime and can be passed down to generations. If you’re interested in taking a woodworking class or to become a member of HFIA, visit woodshow.hawaiiforest.org.

What: 2015 Hawaii’s Woodshow

Where: Honolulu Museum of Art Gallery at Linekona

1111 Victoria Street

When: Exhibit until Sunday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Website: Hawaii's Woodshow

If you attended the 2015 Hawaii's Woodshow, tell us your favorite part of the exhibit.