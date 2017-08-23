Celebrating New Blue Zones Project Communities

We’re so excited and we just can’t hide it! Our two newest Blue Zones Demonstration Communities will be launching this month. These communities — West Hawaii and Central Maui — are helping people live longer by making healthy choices easy. Over 400 people in West Hawaii signed a personal pledge to improve their well-being. Nearly 30 organizations will participate with Blue Zones Project®, while three worksites and two grocery stores are already Blue Zones Approved. In Central Maui over 300 people signed the Blue Zones well-being pledge. These communities are committed to building a healthy future for Hawaii and we’re happy to help.

Join us to celebrate the launch of Blue Zones Project in West Hawaii and Central Maui!

West Hawaii

With this new effort in West Hawaii, the entire Big Island County becomes a driving force behind the Blue Zones Project initiative. So no matter where you live, it’s worth coming to this countywide celebration on August 26 from 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. at Kona Commons (the old Sports Authority location).

RSVP to join us in Kailua-Kona.

Central Maui

Our Central Maui event will be held in the Historic Iao Theater. This is the first Blue Zones Project Demonstration Community on Maui, so the celebration will be big! We’re looking forward to connecting with the Maui community on August 25 from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

RSVP to join us in Wailuku.

Both events are free and will feature activities, healthy food, and live, local entertainment. Don’t miss Blue Zones founder, Dan Buettner, telling stories about his travels to the Blue Zones — areas in the world where people live the longest — and sharing his longevity findings. He’ll also focus on what we can do on Maui and the Big Island to liver happier, healthier lives. You’ll walk out inspired to live better and longer!

Want to learn about how Blue Zones Project? Email us at bluezonesprojecthawaii@sharecare.com or visit Hawaii.bluezonesproject.com. Like us on Facebook (@bluezonesprojecthawaii) and Instagram (@bzphawaii) too!

Ashley Takitani Leahey is the Statewide Engagement Lead for Blue Zones Project – Hawaii and is responsible for strategic marketing and PR as well as providing support for the efforts of the community teams. Ashley received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing and a minor in Studio Arts from Loyola Marymount University. Upon returning to Hawaii, she completed her Executive MBA degree at the University of Hawaii at Manoa while working as the Marketing Innovation and Project Development Manager at Sae Design. Ashley is now making great use of her experience and education to raise awareness for the importance of well-being in her home state. After being introduced to Blue Zones Project and its impacts, she energetically championed the effort in her hometown of Wailuku to bring the initiative to Central Maui. An active community member on numerous non-profit boards and co-owner of local boutique, Maui Thing, Ashley loves to spend her free time outdoors. Whether its tending to her dahlias in the garden or hanging at the beach, she loves her Vitamin D! She’s also obsessed with yoga (for a great at-home yoga sesh, check out yogaglo.com), arts and crafts, HGTV’s Fixer Upper and her chocolate lab!