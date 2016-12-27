Choose a Heart-Healthy Holiday Season

When you’re shopping for the holidays, the last thing on your mind is whether the cranberry sauce in your cart is healthy or not. With all the hustle and bustle of the season, we know you don’t have time to decipher the nutrition facts on food labels. To help you and your family make healthy choices, just look for the American Heart Association’s (AHA) red heart with the white check mark.

When a food has the heart with the white check mark on its packaging, you’ll know it’s part of AHA’s Heart-Check Mark Certification program, which means it’s been certified as heart-healthy and nutritious.

Heart-healthy foods are ones that limit:

• Saturated fat.

• Trans fat.

• Sodium.

• Added sugars.

When you eat foods that are heart-healthy, you have less risk of heart disease and stroke. In fact, a 2014 study found that people who ate foods that meet the Heart-Check Mark certification requirements are more likely to have fewer risk factors for heart disease.

To see a list of foods and meals certified under AHA’s program, go to heart.org/heartcheckmark. And don’t forget to look for the heart with the white check mark – with a little help from AHA, you and your family can eat nutritious, delicious meals year round.