Summery Citrus Salad

The days are getting longer, the sun’s getting hotter, and school’s finally out. Enjoy your summertime meals with this simple but delicious citrus salad.

I’m not going to lie, it’s a little addicting.

Ingredients

1 grapefruit

3 oranges

1 Tbsp. honey

1/4 cup mint, freshly chopped

Directions

Use a knife to cut off the peel and pith of the grapefruit and oranges. Slice the fruit into bite sized pieces in a mixing bowl. Mix in honey and mint.

Serve chilled or at room temperature. Makes four servings.