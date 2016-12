COPD Support Group

COPD Support Group meetings held monthly. Materials and refreshements are provided. There is no cost to participate. Patients, caregivers, healthcare providers and interested public are welcome. Topics covered include exercise, breathing exercises, medications, nutrition, and much more! More information on our website, hawaiicopd.org, email valerie@hawaiicopd.org, or call (808) 699-9839.

Contact: (808) 699-9839

Cost: Free