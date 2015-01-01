COPD Support Group

Find support and information on lung health, living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and more. All patients, caregivers, healthcare providers and interested public are invited to the COPD Support Group's monthly meetings. Topics covered include exercise, breathing exercises, medications, nutrition, and much more. Materials and refreshments are provided. No cost to participate.

To register, contact Valerie chang at (808) 699-9839, email valerie@hawaiicopd.org, or visit www.hawaiicopd.org.

Contact: Valerie (808) 699-9839, valerie@hawaiicopd.org

Cost: Free