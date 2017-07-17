Crafts for Kids: DIY Flying Disc

Just because school’s out doesn’t mean kids have to be glued to their electronics. Here’s a summer craft that’s cost-effective, creative, and will encourage your little ones to get outside.

• Turn two paper plates upside down and decorate with markers or crayons.

• Stack the plates, one on top of the other, and cut a circle out of the center.

• Place the plates together, decorated side facing outward, and tape the edges together.

Now go outside and fly your disc!