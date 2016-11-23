Cultivating an Attitude of Gratitude

Can you believe that Thanksgiving is one day away? It's always a good idea to take time out of your day to think of the things you are thankful for to make you happy, but did you know that cultivating an attitude of gratitude can do more than make you a happier person? Practicing gratitude can help you:

Calm down

Keep your heart healthy

Slim down

Have a stronger immunity

Breathe easier

Overcome trauma

Reduce toxic negative emotions

Lower risk of major depression

Improve self-esteem

This Thanksgiving, Well-Being Hawaii is practicing having an attitude of gratitude and wanted to share with you what we are thankful for this year.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to start a new band this year. Bands are like relationships. Having found the right chemistry between six people makes me feel like I've struck the jackpot." - Fernando Pacheco

"Since I left most of my family and friends back on the East Coast, I am grateful for my adopted family here on Oahu. I'm so lucky to be able to spend the holidays in my second home with close friends." - Michelle Sullivan

"I'm thankful that I'm part of a large and loving extended family, as well as my immediate family, especially my two nephews, whom I adore and am enjoying watching them grow and learn. I'm also thankful that my marriage is strong enough to have withstood the election (because we didn't agree on several points). And I'm glad that's over." - Jamie Nakasone

"This Thanksgiving I'm grateful for my dad, Clift Tsuji. He always took time out of his busy schedule to spend time with me, building kites or fishing at Hilo breakwater. As my brother and I grew older, he would take time to plan Thanksgiving Day meals and family vacations. I'll always be forever grateful. Thanks for everything dad!" - Ash Tsuji

"I'm grateful to have an amazing support system of friends and family. Without them I wouldn't be the person I am today. Thank you for having faith in me and always encouraging me to reach for the stars!" - Jessika Garcia

From the entire Well-Being Hawaii team to all of you, thank you for supporting us in improving the overall health and well-being of the State of Hawaii through our blog. Happy Thanksgiving! Tell us - What are you thankful for this year?