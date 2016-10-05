Daikon Slaw

October 05, 2016

In Hawaii, we like to give everything its own local twist, and hot dog toppings are far from exempt. Put aside your standard mayonnaise-y slaw for something with a little more kick: a daikon slaw that pays homage to the tangy goodness of banh mi.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup julienned daikon
  • 1 cup julienned carrots
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 minced Hawaiian chili peppers (seeds removed)
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • Dash of salt

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve as a side dish, hot dog topping, or sandwich condiment.