Diabetes Education Resource Guide
October 03, 2016
Your doctor is a vital resource for diabetes education and should be consulted on a regular basis. But your education doesn’t have to stop there. There are many other resources available:
Diabetes Education Programs
O‘ahu
Castle Wellness & Lifestyle Medical Center 263-5050
Fetal Diagnostic Institute of the Pacific 945-2229
HMSA Well Being Connection 1 (855) 329-5461
inControl Diabetes Learning and Resource Center 450-2402
Kalihi-Palama Clinic 843-7256
The Queen’s Medical Center 691-4823
The Queen’s Medical Center: West O‘ahu 691-3370
Straub Clinic and Hospital 522-4325
Times Diabetes Care Center: O‘ahu 832-8265
Tripler Army Medical Center 433-6504
Waimānalo Health Center 259-7948
Hawai‘i Island
East Hawai‘i
Bay Clinic Kea‘au Family Health Center 934-3204
Bay Clinic Hilo Family Health Center 934-3204
HMSA Well Being Connection 1 (855) 329-5461
Hilo Medical Center 932-2858
West Hawai‘i
HMSA Well Being Connection 1 (855) 329-5461
North Hawai‘i Community Hospital 885-4444
Maui
HMSA Well Being Connection 1 (855) 329-5461
Maui Clinic Pharmacy Diabetes Center 871-5144
Maui Medical Group Health Management Center 984-7436
Kaua‘i
HMSA Well Being Connection 1 (855) 329-5461
Kaua‘i Medical Clinic 246-1380
Moloka‘i
Moloka‘i Drugs Inc. 553-5790
Diabetes Support Groups
O‘ahu
American Diabetes Association 947-5979
Kalihi-Pālama Health Center 848-1438
Keiki ‘Ohana Connection 947-5979
Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services 791-9421
The Queen’s Medical Center 691-4823
Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center 697-3300
Waimānalo Health Center 259-7948
Hawai‘i Island
Bay Clinic Inc. 934-3204
North Hawai‘i Community Hospital 881-4832
Hāmākua Health Center 930-2746
Terry Ryan, R.D., C.D.E. 329-3077
West Hawai‘i Community Health Center 326-5629
Maui
Maui Memorial Medical Center 442-5773
Moloka‘i/Lāna‘i
Na Pu‘uwai 560-3653