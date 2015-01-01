Diabetes Self-Management Program

Do you have diabetes or are you caring for someone with diabetes? Come join our diabetes program and learn how to control diabetes before it controls you! The Diabetes Self Management Program is a six week program meant to help you effectively manage your diabetes and live a healthier life. Register by calling Maui County Office on Aging's Wellness Coordinator, Lori Tsuhako, LSW at 463-3166.

Contact: Lori Tsuhako (808) 463-3166

Cost: $10 for ages 60+; $35 for those younger than 60