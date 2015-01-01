Diabetes Self-Management Program

The Diabetes Self-Management workshop is given 2 1/2 hours once a wekk for six weeks. People with type 2 diabetes attend the workshop. Subjects covered include:

Techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, and emotional problems such as despression, anger, fear and frustration. Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance. Healthy eating. Appropriate use of medication. Working more effectively with health care providers.

For more information or to register, please call (808) 589-5903 or visit kidneyhi.org.

Cost: Free