Diabetes Self-Management Program
The Diabetes Self-Management workshop is given 2 1/2 hours once a wekk for six weeks. People with type 2 diabetes attend the workshop. Subjects covered include:
- Techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, and emotional problems such as despression, anger, fear and frustration.
- Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance.
- Healthy eating.
- Appropriate use of medication.
- Working more effectively with health care providers.
For more information or to register, please call (808) 589-5903 or visit kidneyhi.org.
Cost: Free