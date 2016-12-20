DIY Holiday Bath Bombs

These fizzy bath bombs make awesome presents for the holidays! They’re inexpensive and easily customizable with the essential oils of your choice. You can also add in decorations like dried flower buds to pump up the cute factor – just make sure it’s food grade since you’ll be soaking in the bath with it.

A word of caution: This mixture chemically reacts with water, which is why it fizzes in the bath. But that means it can be finicky in humid weather (thanks, Hawaii). This was my third attempt at making bath bombs, and although they’re not as perfect as I'd like, I’m getting better at it. So don’t get discouraged if you have to try out a few batches to make it work.

Ingredients

1/4 cup Epsom salt

6 drops food coloring (I also added matcha powder to the green bath bomb for a more vibrant color)

1/2 cup baking soda

2 Tbsp. corn starch

1/4 cup citric acid

1/2 tsp. essential oil (I used a mixture of pine and juniper berry for a wintery scent)

1/2 tsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. witch hazel

Any added decorations (I used dried orange peel in the orange bath bomb and cinnamon sticks in the green one)

Directions

Mix Epsom salt and food coloring in a small mixing bowl. Set aside to dry. Combine baking soda, corn starch, and citric acid in a large mixing bowl. Whisk to remove clumps. Mix colored Epsom salt into dry ingredients. Combine essential oil, olive oil, and witch hazel in a spray bottle. Gradually spray into mixing bowl and whisk until the consistency is like damp sand; it should hold shape when squeezed in your hand. Place any added decorations in the bottom of the mold (I used a mini-muffin pan). Pack the mixture in tightly. Leave the bath bombs in the mold for 10 minutes, then turn the mold over on a pan lined with wax paper and gently tap the bath bombs out. (Don’t forget the wax paper, otherwise the bath bombs will stick to the pan when they dry.) Let bath bombs dry for 8-24 hours before using.

Check out this alternative bath bomb recipe we shared with our friends at Living808!

What you'll need:

1 cup baking soda

1/2 cup citric acid

1/4 cup coconut oil

5-6 drops essential oil of your choice

food coloring (optional)

add-ins like lavender buds, basil, or rosemary (optional)

mold or mini-muffin tin

Directions:

Combine dry ingredients in a bowl. Add coconut oil in teaspoon increments and work through with your hands until it is the consistancy of damp sand and clumps together when squeezed. Press firmly into mold for 10-20 minutes. Pop bath bombs out onto parchment paper and let dry one hour or overnight. Keep in plastic bag or shrink wrap.