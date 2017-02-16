Dr. Oz in Hawaii to Partner with HMSA

Dr. Mehmet Oz has traveled the world. The host of the mega-popular Dr. Oz Show has met people in Blue Zones in Italy, Japan, and Costa Rica to find out their secrets to a long, full life. But no matter where he travels to, Hawaii holds a special place in his heart.

“Hawaii is so beautiful,” he says. “I love getting into the water and bodysurfing. And I like long rustic inland trails on the North Shore of Kauai. You can be in the mountains and then drive 20 minutes later and be at the ocean.”

The world-renowned cardiologist, whose TV program shows millions of people every day how to lead a healthier life, is in Hawaii for a series of events:



• On Saturday, February 18, he’ll speak at the 40th Annual Heart Ball at the Sheraton Waikiki Resort. February is National Heart Health Month.



• He’ll meet with selected groups to talk about new technology through Sharecare and HMSA to help people with their health and well-being.



• On President’s Day Monday, February 20, he’ll be at the Queen Kaahumanu Center on Maui to talk about health in Hawaii, watch a hula performance, and participate in keiki events. Open to the public! Check out all the event details here.

I had the rare opportunity to talk to Dr. Oz about why he likes coming to Hawaii.

What do you think about Hawaii's number-one ranking on the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index for the second year in a row?

Dr. Oz: “Your Islands are gifted with so many natural resources. It’s easier to do the right thing in Hawaii than other parts of the country, like West Virginia, which is ranked 50. There are still some challenges with junk food like anywhere else. But you have the resources to be dramatically healthier than most places. It’s almost like the land calls to you. And being outdoors with the land is one of the healthiest things you can do.”

Do you come here for work or pleasure?



Dr. Oz: “Both. I go to Maui for vacation with my kids and wife. I also visited a hospital on the Big Island that was founded by Earl Bakken. It’s a remarkable hospital that he built with his own funds to represent the healthiest traditions of doctoring anywhere. For example, all the hospital rooms have big rooms that face the courtyard and allow patients to go outside and walk.”

Will you feature Hawaii on your show?



Dr. Oz: “I’ll be talking about the importance of being in touch with the land and doing stories about Hawaii while I’m here.”



How can we make time in our busy schedules to be more active?



Dr. Oz: “People think they don’t have the time to exercise. But you can do small, simple exercises or even stretching during commercial breaks while watching your TV show or while waiting for your kids to finish soccer practice. If you surf your Facebook page a little less, you’ll have the time you need.”



