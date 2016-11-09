Easy 'Mommy and Me' Workout

She's too little for a jogging stroller, you don't want to leave her, she needs to be fed every few hours, etc. Instead of feeling like a shut-in, incorporate your newborn into a few fitness moves at home! Waverly, the baby in this video is almost four months old, around 12 pounds, and loves working out with her mom and marathon runner, Jo-anna.

Jaclyn White, a figure competitor, Healthy Lifestyles Director and Personal Trainer at the Windward YMCA, provided us with this workout. Do each movement in two or three sets of 15 repetitions each. As with any exercise, please be sure to check with your doctor if these are safe for you to do.

1. Squat & Lift (works your legs, glutes, core, and shoulders)

o Make sure body weight is mostly in the heels, sit back in the hips, and keep the knees behind the toes.

o Another variation of this could be to squat and lift the baby to each side.

2. Russian Twists (works your abs; primarily the obliques)

o Sit down and lean back until you feel tension. Let the baby's feet touch the ground on each side of you as you twist your torso.

3. Glute Bridge (works your glutes and deep core muscles of the back)

o Lay on your back and place the baby on your hip bones. Push through your heels and lift your hips up and slowly lower down. Squeeze the glutes at the top.

4. Push-Ups to Kiss Baby (works your chest, triceps, and core)

o Can be done as a "full push-up" as Jojo did with the arms fully extended, or as a modification on the knees. Just make sure the entire body from the shoulders, hips, and feet/knees are all in line (with no sway back or butt up in the air).

5. Plank Jacks (works your core while incorporating cardio)

o Similar to the push-ups, this can be done as a fully extended plank or can be taken down to the forearms while the legs hop in and out similar to jumping jacks.