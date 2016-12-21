Easy Peasy Coconut-Mashed Sweet Potatoes

I live in a Blue Zones Project community and I write about the Blue Zones for HMSA, Island Scene Magazine, and this blog. So when I recently came across this Coconut-Mashed Sweet Potato recipe from the Blue Zones website, I was excited to try it. Not only do I love sweet potatoes and eating healthy but it seemed to be so easy!

I gave it a try on Thanksgiving as my contribution to my family’s meal. It was indeed simple and a great complement to the other savory and rich dishes. It’s now in my collection of recipes, especially since I always have the ingredients on hand.

If you’re looking for an easy, healthy, and filling recipe I encourage you to give it a shot, too. Your family will thank you for putting their health first. This side dish tastes great and is loaded with nutritional benefits, such as beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant which can lower the risk of developing heart disease and cancer. Not to mention, it’s a great way to get in your veggies!

Coconut-Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

5 medium sweet potatoes (about 3 pounds), peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 cup regular or low-fat canned coconut milk

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp salt (optional)

Directions

1. Place the sweet potatoes in a large pot and add enough water so they’re submerged by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and cook until the potatoes are soft, about 25 minutes.

2. Drain in a colander and set in the sink, then transfer the sweet potatoes to a large bowl.

3. Add 1 cup coconut milk and mash with a potato masher or an electric mixer at medium-low speed until creamy, adding more coconut milk to get a smooth, rich puree. Stir in the cinnamon, as well as the salt, if desired.

Tip: For a different taste and lower fat, substitute half the coconut milk for fresh orange juice while mashing. Remember to add the ground cinnamon!

Recipe from bluezones.com.