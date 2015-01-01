Eat Well for Life
In 2016, join us for "Global Cuisine … with a Vegan Touch" as Eat Well for Life classes explore plant based eating around the world. These are vegan demonstration classes, which include samples and written recipes. Class fee: $10/person. Preregistration and prepayment are required. Call 263-5400 or visit castlemed.org.
Contact: (808) 263-5400
Cost: $10/person