Epilepsy Foundation: Ketogenic Therapies & Seizures

Talk Story with Miki Wong, RDN from Milestones Center for Pediatric Neurodevelopment as she discusses ketogenic therapies for the treatment of seizures.

The ketogenic diet is high fat, adequate protein, very low carbohydrate diet used to treat seizures, with potential benefit for a number of other disorders.

For more information and to RSVP, call 808-528-3058 or email EFH@epilepsyhawaii.org

Contact: efh@epilepsyhawaii.org

Cost: Free