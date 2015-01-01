Exercise: The Magic Bullet

Many of us would like to enhance our level of fitness, but can't find the time for exercise or don't know where to begin (or both). Join us to discover the benefits - and fun - of exercise. All events are subject to change; visit hmsa.com for the current workshop schedule or call 1 (855) 329-5461 toll-free to register. (Please register at least 3 days prior to workshop date).

Contact: 1 (855) 329-5461

Cost: Free for HMSA members; Non-members may attend if space is available