Fall Kale Salad

I have finally found a kale salad that I really enjoy eating, even for multiple days in a row! I have read time and time again about the health benefits of kale, but sometimes the texture can be too tough or the taste can be overpowering. Here is a recipe I found that has a great balance of sweet, tangy and peppery. The apples, pecans and maple syrup make this an awesome fall-inspired salad.

This recipe makes three servings. I like to chop my apples up as I go throughout the week because I love me some crisp, non-browning apples.

Ingredients

2 bunches (5 cups) kale, chopped

3 apples, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries

1 cup quinoa, cooked

¼ cup pecans

4-6 oz. lean protein, prepared

Dressing

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. olive oil

½ Tbsp. maple syrup

1. Chop kale and apples. Put into a large bowl. Massage the kale a bit to soften.

2. Mix all dressing ingredients and stir until blended.

3. Pour dressing onto salad and top with pecans, protein, cranberries and quinoa.