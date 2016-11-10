Fall Kale Salad
November 10, 2016
I have finally found a kale salad that I really enjoy eating, even for multiple days in a row! I have read time and time again about the health benefits of kale, but sometimes the texture can be too tough or the taste can be overpowering. Here is a recipe I found that has a great balance of sweet, tangy and peppery. The apples, pecans and maple syrup make this an awesome fall-inspired salad.
This recipe makes three servings. I like to chop my apples up as I go throughout the week because I love me some crisp, non-browning apples.
Ingredients
2 bunches (5 cups) kale, chopped
3 apples, chopped
¼ cup dried cranberries
1 cup quinoa, cooked
¼ cup pecans
4-6 oz. lean protein, prepared
Dressing
2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
2 Tbsp. olive oil
½ Tbsp. maple syrup
1. Chop kale and apples. Put into a large bowl. Massage the kale a bit to soften.
2. Mix all dressing ingredients and stir until blended.
3. Pour dressing onto salad and top with pecans, protein, cranberries and quinoa.