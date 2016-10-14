Family Fun at Aloun Farms Pumpkin Fest

One of the great seasonal events for Oahu families each year is the Aloun Farms Pumpkin Festival. This is the 16th year that Aloun Farms in Kapolei will host the event, which this year occurs during three consecutive weekends, beginning October 15th.

The biggest reason my family and I attend is to venture through the pumpkin patch and pick out our pumpkins for Halloween. Aloun has more than a dozen varieties of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to choose from.

Strolling through a pumpkin patch is not an everyday occurrence. It makes me feel like I’m in a Charlie Brown cartoon. And I always get a kick watching my kids struggle to lift the biggest pumpkins they can find.

You can also pick corn, string beans, and sunflowers. There will be tractor-pulled hayrides, pony rides, picture booths, games, live entertainment, and a farmers market.

Also this year, if you donate two trash bags of clothes, you’ll get free admission.

If you plan to head out to the festival, my suggestion is to get there early in the morning. It gets pretty crowded and the line of cars getting in builds up during the day.

There’s free admission all day for all military ID cardholders on October 29.

For more information, visit alounfarms.com.

Aloun Farms 15th Annual Pumpkin Festival

Where: 91-1440 Farrington Highway, Kapolei, HI 96707 - between Kapolei and Waipahu. Take Exit 3 North/South Rd., and follow the orange pumpkin flags.

When: October 15-16, 22-23, 29-30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $3 (Children age 2 & under free).

Parking: Free

Contact info: 677-9516 or alounfarmshawaii@yahoo.com

If you can’t make it out to West Oahu, there are a number of other places across the state. Aloun Farms is providing some pumpkins for the Great Pumpkin Festival in East Honolulu on October 22.

There’s also the Annual Fall Harvest Festival at Waimanalo Country Farms every weekend this month. The same goes for the Kohala Mountain Pumpkin Patch Festival on the Big Island, while Kula Country Farms on Maui also has an October filled with pumpkin and Halloween festivities.

photos courtesey of Aloun Farms.