Finding Your Purpose... Finding Your Career

Do you like what you do each day?

What you spend your time doing each day shapes your identity, whether you are a student, parent, volunteer, retiree, or have a more conventional job. Many of us spend our days doing something we consider a career or a job.

If you're still looking for your career or thinking about fulfilling your lifelong dreams, you can find many ideas and opportunities at a career fair!

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser held their 2015 Career Expo at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Tuesday, August 4. Attendees were able to walk around and interact with different companies who are looking to find candidates that fit their needs.

Looking to learn a new skill?

There are many specialized programs for people looking to gain skills in fields like nursing, computer science, cooking and more!

Do you love helping people?

Many non-profits are looking for people who love to give back and help others!

Your well-being is more than just your physical health! Not sure where to start to improving your well-being? You can take the new Gallup-Healthways Well-Being 5™ survey to get an idea of what areas you may need to improve and get helpful advice on improving your well-being!