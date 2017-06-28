Fireworks Are No Fun For Pets

Dazzling displays. Boisterous booms. The Fourth of July can be fun and exciting, but it can be fearsome for the furry. If your event planning has already begun, here are some tips for keeping your pets safe and sound during the holiday.

As people, we often find the spectacle of Independence Day fireworks irresistible and many pet owners want to share the experience with their pets. Fireworks, picnics and other Fourth of July traditions can be great fun for people; but all of the festivities can be frightening and even dangerous for animals, who don’t know what’s going on. Resist the urge to take them with you and instead opt to leave your pets at home while enjoying the celebrations.

Find ways to keep your pet indoors. Opt to find a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area at home. Consider leaving the television on or playing calming music to help soothe your pet while the fireworks continue. Pets often try to escape the noise and confusion. If you aren’t able to bring your pet indoors, ensure he’s in a secure location, like the garage, or consider boarding him during the holiday.

If your pet needs help with anxiety during the noise of festivities, be sure to consult your veterinarian. Your vet will be able to advise you whether it’s safe to sedate your pets and can recommend other methods to keep them calm.

As Oahu's official animal lost and found, the Hawaiian Humane Society reunites over 2,500 pets with their families annually, but far more are never reported or reunited. In the event your furry companion does get lost, here are a few preventive steps you can take to help find them quickly and easily:

- Ensure your pets have updated identification, including a microchip, identification tag, and dog license.

- If your pet goes missing, it’s important to file a lost report as soon as possible to increase the likelihood of a reunion.

- Pet owners who want to get their cats and dogs microchipped may do so at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Adoptions or Admissions Center between noon and 4 p.m. any day of the week for $20. No appointment is needed.

Pets are part of families. Taking the necessary precautions for their well-being will ensure a fun, safe holiday for all.

Suzy Tam is Communications & Community Events Manager at the Hawaiian Humane Society. She leads the Society’s communications and community events programs, including media relations, publications, online and social media as well as Hawaiian Humane’s community-based events. When she’s not working hard to help Oahu’s animals in need, Suzy enjoys spending time with her dogs, Wookie and Tonks, and her cat, Jinx. She keeps healthy hiking, running, and cooking meals for her family and friends.