Fourth of July Yogurt Pops

Here’s a healthy alternative to enjoy on our nation’s birthday.

Red, white, and blue yogurt pops are a healthful and festive twist on a kid-friendly snack. Enjoy these July Fourth-inspired treats throughout the summer!

24 oz. honey-flavored Greek yogurt, divided

8 oz. strawberries

8 oz. blueberries

Rinse and hull strawberries. Place in a blender with 8 ounces yogurt. Blend to reach an even consistency. Pour mixture into bottom third of ice pop mold. Wipe the top portion of the mold to prevent the layers from blending.

Next, pour a layer of plain yogurt (you’ll use about 8 ounces) on the strawberry, leaving the top third of the ice mold pop empty. Again, wipe the top portion of the mold.

Rinse blueberries and remove any stems. Just like with the strawberries, place blueberries in blender and add 8 ounces yogurt. Blend to reach an even consistency.

Fill the remainder of the mold with the blueberry mixture.

Freeze the ice pop mold for 1 hour before inserting the ice pop sticks. This will prevent the sticks from moving. Freeze pops for another 3 hours or until frozen solid.

To serve, run the mold under warm water to gently remove the desired number of pops.

Enjoy your new snack and Happy Fourth of July from Well-Being Hawaii.