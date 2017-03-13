Frozen Fun Cubes

With all the vibrant colored beverages and fancy packaging we see on store shelves, a glass of water can seem pretty boring. Here’s a way to give your glass of water an upgrade without spending money on infuser bottles and a cupboard full of ingredients. Take that boring old ice tray from the freezer and fill it with a flavor-packed edible. As your ice cubes melt, flavors are unlocked and your beverage stays cool.

I decided to add a cost-effective challenge in my most recent attempt at this recipe. All the ingredients for my ice cubes had to come from my garden.

Here’s what I was able to harvest: nasturtiums, rosemary, basil, lavender leaves, tangerine leaves, mint and aloe.

The recipe is simple:

• Harvest a flavor-packed edible

• Rinse

• Freeze in ice cube tray

• Enjoy



Pair your flavored water to complement your meal. Use specific colors to match a party theme. You can even get the kids involved and do taste tests. It’s cost-effective, healthy and easy.