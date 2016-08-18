Garlic Hummus

Like guacamole, hummus is an addictive spread that has many well-being benefits. It brings people together at gatherings, tastes great, and can be used to substitute mayonnaise in sandwiches. It's also easy to make with just a handful of ingredients. This recipe is enhanced by roasted garlic, which can be prepared ahead of time. To make the garlic:

• Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

• Remove the papery outer layers of the garlic bulb, leaving the skins on the individual garlic cloves.

• Use a knife to cut 1/4 inch from the top of cloves.

• Place the garlic heads (cut side up) in a piece of foil.

• Drizzle olive oil on the exposed heads and use a brush or your fingers to rub the oil in.

• Wrap the bulb in the foil and place in the oven when ready. Remove after 30 to 35 minutes and let cool or refrigerate overnight.

Once that's done, you're ready to make hummus!