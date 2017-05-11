Gifts For The Health-Conscious Mom

It can be hard to find the “perfect” gift for mom on Mother’s Day. Well, I hear you and I want to help. So I did the searching for you and found gift ideas — some unique and some classics with a healthy slant — for the woman who likes to take care of her health.

For the healthy snacker

If your mom likes healthy snacks, she’ll love getting them at her door every month. There are so many companies offering monthly healthy snack packages or boxes that can be delivered right to mom’s doorstep. No matter her needs — low sugar, gluten-free, high-protein, vegan — there’s a snack service she’ll love.

For the healthy eater

Healthy meal delivery services are similar to snack boxes. There’s a good handful of local companies that deliver meals to a convenient pick-up location or straight to your home or office on a regular basis. These meals require simple or no prep before you eat. Search online for “Hawaii healthy meal delivery” and choose the service that best fits your needs.

Come to think of it, don’t stop at food. Perhaps your mom would appreciate a subscription to a monthly wine or tea-of-the-month club.

For the sweets enthusiast

Chocolate…this is a no-brainer, right? For the health-conscious mom, opt for the dark variety. Even better: look for locally-grown and produced chocolate at your favorite supermarket or health food store. And if just chocolate is not enough, pair it with a nice bottle of red wine or gourmet cheese.

For the chef

“Skinny” kitchen gadgets help you cook or eat healthier, like a steamer, grill pan, immersion blender, or oil mister. How about flavored olive oil or specialty dried herbs? If your mom likes cookbooks, the latest celebrity or trendy healthy eating cookbook might be a good choice.

For the green thumb

Small indoor herb garden kits are all the rage these days. When your recipe calls for fresh herbs, it’s just a few steps to the windowsill for what you need. And knowing you grew it yourself is a proud plus for the urban gardener.

We want to hear from you!

Share your own best ideas for Mother’s Day gifts, either given or received. Who knows? Some anxious son or daughter out there who can’t decide what to get Mom may thank you.