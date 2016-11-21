Giving UH Wahine Volleyball a Boost

Ray Cruz’s blood runs University of Hawaii Warrior green.

Cruz and his wife, Patricia, are members of the UH Wahine Volleyball Booster Club. They’re not UH alums and they don’t play volleyball. But they love UH sports and volunteer their time in contributing to the athletes’ success – both on and off the court.

“I’m a sports fan and being involved in the booster club is a way to give a little bit more,” said Cruz, music host of Latin Beat on Hawaii Public Radio. “They’re extraordinary young women who carry heavy workloads in the classrooms. They’re excellent athletes as well as excellent students. Many fans live in the glory of their athletic accomplishments, but many don’t realize the sacrifices with hours of practice and studying.”

Since 1987, the booster club has supported the team by providing monetary donations, special program events like potlucks for the players after games, and an overall positive atmosphere for the players, particularly those from out of state. “Being an ambassador of the aloha spirit to these girls is very important for me and my wife,” he said.

Season ticket subscribers, the Cruz’s cheer on the team from their six-row seats at the Stan Sheriff Center. “They’re competitive with fire in their eyes,” Cruz said about the players. “They don’t like to lose. But if they do, they still carry this eternal smile.”

In addition to being season ticketholders at Wahine volleyball games, the Cruz’s also attend UH football and basketball games. “My drug of choice is sports,” he laughs.

Cruz said watching UH sports are a fun way to take a break from the usual work week. It’s exciting to watch them compete in hard-fought rallies and he enjoys the comradery of other UH sports fans. “We give so much to the team because we get even more joy watching them play,” he said. “But I also believe in putting in the sweat equity. I like to roll up my sleeves and get involved and help where I can.”

Want to support UH athletics?

If you’re interested in joining the UH Wahine volleyball booster club, visit its website.

UH Wahine volleyball photos: Courtesy of UH Sports Media Relations

Photo of Ray and Patricia Cruz: Courtesty of Ray Cruz