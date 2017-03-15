Go with the Flow at Vino & Vinyasa

What could be better than practicing yoga with the sound of waves crashing to shore just steps away? Yoga by the beach…with wine! Moana Surfrider’s Moana Lani Spa knows that as well as anyone. They hold popular monthly Vino & Vinyasa yoga classes where you can flow by the ocean and follow it up with a glass of wine. The Well-Being Hawaii team checked out last month’s class with instructor Naomi Kiyalah Iwabuchi of Power Yoga Hawaii.

I’ve been practicing yoga for about five years. I love the blend of physical and mental skill that creates a sense of centeredness while simultaneously strengthening and stretching the body. It can be tricky to find the right class, though. I like a class that’s challenging with a slow flow and Naomi’s class was just right for me. True to the event’s name, there were many vinyasas as Naomi gradually led us through more and more difficult sequences. I even got to try grasshopper pose for the first time!

Vino & Vinyasa’s instructor rotates monthly, but the spectacular setting remains the same. The class is held in the courtyard directly behind the Moana Surfrider hotel, which is surrounded by palm trees just feet from the ocean. The class I attended was packed with both locals and hotel guests. In fact, there were so many participants they spilled off the lawn, filling the entire courtyard. Luckily, I arrived in plenty of time to secure a spot on the lawn with fellow Well-Being Hawaii blogger, Lynn. I’d recommend getting there well in advance of the advertised start time.

After class, Lynn and I indulged in a glass of wine. Lucky for us, Wine @ 5 is Blue Zones approved! It was a great opportunity to unwind after a revitalizing workout. We also had the chance to browse a few local vendors selling yoga wear and accessories. Best of all, the class is only five dollars! You’ll pay an extra five dollars for wine, but at ten dollars, this experience is a steal. Whether you’re a yogi or a wine enthusiast or both, Vino & Vinyasa is well worth rolling out your mat.

For details on upcoming events, visit the Moana Lani Spa Facebook page.



