Got Bananas? Make Ice Cream!

Like most people, I love ice cream, which unfortunately doesn’t fit into my healthy lifestyle.

What if I told you there was a completely natural, healthy alternative that tastes AMAZING!? It’s so incredibly simple and involves just one ingredient. All you need to do is grab frozen bananas and a really powerful blender. I use my 1,200-watt Ninja.

When it comes to food, there’s really nothing better than a healthy food that tastes like a sinful food. To make it even more decadent, you can add goodies into your “ice cream.” Consider adding in or topping it with peanut butter, almond butter, sunflower seed butter, dark chocolate chips, shredded coconut, almonds, macadamia nuts, fruits, or whatever your heart desires!

So, are you ready to make the simplest and purest dessert? If so, just follow these steps and watch the magic happen before your eyes!

Step 1: Prepare frozen bananas in your freezer.

Peel banana and cut into small pieces.

Wrap banana in plastic wrap.

Prepare as many bananas as you’d like.

Place them in your freezer.

Your bananas will be frozen and ready to use after about 2 hours.

Step 2: Unwrap and place bananas in your blender. As a general rule, one banana serves one person. I usually blend at least three bananas at a time for a batch “ice cream.”

Step 3: Blend your bananas and watch the magic happen! Whenever the bananas become “stuck,” open your blender and scrape down the sides. You may need to pulse a few times. The bananas will look like rice at first, and then they will get clumpy and gooey. Toward the end of the process, you’ll see the “ice cream” begin to form and it will become smooth and white.

First, your bananas will look like rice.

Eventually, they’ll begin to thicken. Stop the blender and scrape down the sides when it becomes stuck.

Add your optional add-ins to the blender when the bananas start to become whitish.

Blend a bit more until your add-ins are mixed in.

When it thickens and is smooth, it’s finished!

Step 4: Remove from blender and enjoy right away if you like a soft-serve consistency. If you prefer it more like ice cream, transfer to an airtight container and freeze for about an hour.

It looks like soft serve before freezing.

Enjoy your amazingly healthy “ice cream!”

One-Ingredient Frozen Banana Ice Cream

3 bananas

Optional add-ins/toppings (nuts, shredded coconut, chocolate chips, nut butter)

Makes 3 servings.