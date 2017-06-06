Grain-free Pancakes

When I was growing up, pancakes were a special Sunday-only breakfast treat. Mom would make a quick batch that we would just as quickly dispatch.

Nowadays, we can jump in the car and hit the drive-thru at the nearest fast-food joint any day of the week. At some places, nearly any time of the day or night, too.

But if you’re allergic to gluten, it’s not as easy. You can’t eat pancakes made with wheat flour, so those fast-food pancakes—and restaurant ones, too—are out of the question. Your only option may be a good recipe.

So here’s a good recipe for you. If you’ve ever baked with almond, coconut, or other non-grain flours, you’ll know that it’s nearly impossible to get light and fluffy results. This recipe produced surprisingly fluffy pancakes that tasted like whole-wheat. Give it a try.

Grain-free Pancakes

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup arrowroot or tapioca flour

3 Tbsp. coconut flour

1 tsp. baking soda

Pinch of salt

2 eggs

1/2 cup coconut milk

Cooking spray



In a small mixing bowl, stir together dry ingredients. Whisk in eggs and coconut milk. Let stand about 10 minutes. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat and spray with cooking spray. Scoop batter into skillet using a 1/4-cup measure. Cook until bubbles appear on the pancakes, then flip them and cook 1-2 more minutes. Makes 7 smallish pancakes.

By the way, if your pancakes look like this, the heat's too high.