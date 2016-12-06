Grinch Kabobs Are a Cinch

Nobody likes a holiday grinch, but who doesn’t love the Grinch?

With this healthy recipe, you can bring the Grinch right to your holiday table.

The grapes in this recipe, besides being good for hydration, are high in antioxidants. And the bananas will give you a slice of potassium and fiber.

Lastly, you can consider the strawberry Santa hat as a bite-sized immunity boost. Whether or not you’re a Dr. Seuss fan, this holiday treat will make you sing, “You’re a healthy one, Mr. Grinch!”

Here’s what you’ll need:

• Green grapes

• Bananas

• Strawberries

• Mini marshmallows

• Toothpicks

Here’s what to do:

1. Peel your banana and cut into half inch-thick slices.

2. Slice off the green end of your strawberries.

3. Insert the toothpick into the stem opening of the grape. Push the toothpick until it comes out from the other end and pull.

4. Thread on the banana slice, then the strawberry, followed by the mini marshmallow.

Do you have a favorite holiday-themed treat you make for your family? Let us know in the comment section or on our Facebook page.